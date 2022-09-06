LEHMAN TWP. — Lackawanna Trail used a distinct advantage on the ground and clutch plays from Lukas Gumble to pick up hard-fought wins in the first two weekends of the high school football 2season.

The Lions outrushed Mid Valley and Lake-Lehman by a combined 540-202 by getting their usual balanced production out of the wing-T attack.

Gumble scored the last two touchdowns for the Lions in each game, an eight-point victory and a two-touchdown win in a game that was tied in the fourth quarter.

“I’m really happy for Lukas Gumble,” Lions coach Steve Jervis said following the win at Lake-Lehman. “He’s earned it. He’s a tough kid; a good football player and we’re excited he’s on our side.”

Lackawanna Trail 22, Lake-Lehman 8

Gumble ran 32 and 8 yards for fourth-quarter touchdowns to break a tie and lift the Lions to the road win.

“You give a lot of credit to our kids,” Jervis said. “It was a gutsy effort.”

Gumble, a junior tailback, broke numerous would-be Black Knights tackles on the way to his 32-yard touchdown run for a 15-8 lead with 11:06 remaining.

Hunter Patterson and Gumble each carried 13 times with Patterson picking up 74 yards and Gumble 72. Max Kimmel added 43 yards rushing while quarterback Stephen Jervis had 26.

Jervis threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Evan Litwin in the first quarter, then Gumble ran for the two-point conversion to account for all of the first-half scoring.

The Lions protected their lead by stopping Black Knights receiver Brandon Ritinski at the 1 after a 10-yard reception on the final play of the first half.

Lake-Lehman eventually tied the game after a diving catch in the end zone by Gavin Paraschak with 56 seconds left in the third quarter for a 22-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wallace. Landon Schuckers ran for the two-pointer to make it 8-8.

“I like how we started the game,” Jervis said. “But, we had a hard time getting a lot of rhythm on offense.

“Defensively, I think we did a really good job. We created turnovers when we had to, we flipped the field a few times.

‘I think the fourth quarter really sums it up. I think our kids had a great offseason. You know we are young at some spots, but they show a lot of heart.”

Javon Borger ran for 104 yards and Wallace passed for 136 for Lake-Lehman.

Gumble, Kolbee Soltis and Demetrius Douglas all picked off passes for the Lions.

Lackawanna Trail 21, Mid Valley 13

Kimmel and Gumble led the way as Lackawanna Trail outrushed Mid Valley, 313-65, during the opening victory.

An 80-yard touchdown run to open the scoring just 4:45 into the game helped Kimmel finished with 121 yards on eight carries.

Gumble added 98 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and also caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jervis in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.

2 Mid Valley closed to within 14-7 by halftime, but Gumble’s 7-yard touchdown run made it 21-7 going to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans moved within eight points with 3:03 left, but the Lions held on.