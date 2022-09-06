Abington Heights won its first two boys soccer games to open a season in which the Comets appear to be positioned to challenge for Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles.

Abington Heights 3, Honesdale 1

Rob Saunders scored 8:35 and 11:17 into the game Aug. 31 to send Abington Heights on its way to the victory when it opened the season with a Lackawanna Division 1 road game.

Honesdale moved to within a goal early in the second half, but Michael Maldonado scored with 23:46 to again make it a two-goal game.

Jayden Patel and Enzo Capozzi had assists.

Abington Heights 5, Tunkhannock 1

Abington Heights broke away from a halftime tie with four second-half goals to win for the second straight day.

Kohen Stiles scored the game-winner on a Saunders assist. Stiles wound up with two second-half goals while Saunders had a goal and two assists in the half.

Byron Maldonado scored the last goal on a penalty kick.

Capozzi score the game’s first goal on a Mike Hartshorn assist.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abington Heights 7, Tunkhannock 1

Seven different players figured in the scoring as Abington Heights rolled over host Tunkhannock in the non-league season opener Aug. 27.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 7, Wallenpaupack 1

Lackawanna Trail opened the season with a non-league rout of visiting Wallenpaupack, the defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion, Aug. 31.

Abington Heights 4, Delaware Valley 0

WVC Division 2 member Abington Heights shut out Delaware Valley, a Division 1 team, in an Aug. 26, non-league, home game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge 3, Abington Heights 0

Abington Heights dropped to 0-2 in the Lackawanna League and 0-3 overall after playing the two 2021 Lackawanna division champions back-to-back in the first two matches.

Host Blue Ridge won the Sept. 1 match, 25-7, 25-17, 25-23.

Madison Smith had seven digs and Kate Lloyd had six for the Comets. Veda Dickinson had four aces and three kills.

Pittston Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Pittston Area won the Aug. 31 non-league match over visiting Lackawanna Trail, 25-20, 25-13, 25-6.

Western Wayne 3, Abington Heights 1

Abington Heights took the second set before falling to Western Wayne, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-3.

The win was the 15th straight in league play for the Lady ‘Cats.

Lloyd had 12 digs and two aces for te Comets. Regan Allison had eight aces and four assists. Olivia Jackson had four kills.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Montrose 0

Lackawanna Trail made the move from Division 1 to Division 2 of the Lackawanna League for this season and opened with a home-court sweep of one of its new divisional rivals.

Nanticoke 3, Abington Heights 0

Visiting Nanticoke posted the sweep in the Aug. 26 non-league opener.

GIRLS GOLF

Scranton Prep 136, Abington Heights 163

Scranton Prep, a fifth-place state finisher a year ago, downed Abington Heights in the Sept. 2 match.