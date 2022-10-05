The Keystone College field hockey team won its first two Colonial States Athletic Conference field hockey games to help the team reach October with an overall winning record.

Makayla Batts scored 57 seconds into overtime Sept. 24 to lift Keystone to a 2-1, home-field victory over Sweet Briar College in the Lady Giants’ conference opener.

Keystone also won, 5-1, at Cedar Crest four days later on two goals each by Maria Tomada and Jordan Vandermark.

Tomada also had an assist. Vandermark, a part-time starter, came off the bench in the game to add her goals.

The Giants have received balanced scoring.

Tomada has five goals and a team-high seven assists to lead with 17 points.

Batts has seven goals and two assists. Vicky Mainero, who has three assists and Maria Belen Rodriguez-Molina have six goals each.

An Oct. 5 loss dropped Keystone to the .500 mark at 5-5.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Keystone started October with a 1-1-1 CSAC record and at 4-3-1 overall going into an Oct. 5 conference home game against Clarks Summit University.

Hailey Dunham had four goals in a 9-0, CSAC rout of University of Valley Forge Sept. 30.

Clarks Summit was outscored, 16-2, while losing its first three CSAC games to fall to 2-4-3 overall.

MEN’S SOCCER

Freshman Daniel Cook scored and Erick Gomez made five saves to lead Keystone to a 1-0 Homecoming Day win over Cabrini Oct. 1, breaking a seven-game losing streak.

The Giants, who begin conference play Oct. 8, are 2-7.

David Sage and Nick Faith each had a goal and an assist as Clarks Summit (4-4-2) opened CSAC play the same day with a 4-1 win over Bryn Athyn.

FOOTBALL

Keystone piled up 44 points Oct. 1 but still remained winless through five games.

Visiting Gallaudet University defeated the Giants, 52-44, on Homecoming.

Mujaheed Muhammad ran for 106 yards and a touchdown while Damir Green ran for 88 yards and two scores in the loss.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Keystone swept Clarks Summit, 25-10, 25-12, 25-8, in an Oct. 1 CSAC opener.

Adrianna Derrick had 11 kills to help the Giants improve to 6-8 overall.

Clarks Summit is 0-15.

GOLF

Andrew Kazmierczak, a freshman from Lackawanna Trail, was the only Clarks Summit player to break 100 in the team’s only match.

Kazmierczak shot 96 in a tri-match loss to the University of Scranton and host King’s College.