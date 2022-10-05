Anna Pucilowski was the fastest finishing freshman girl in any of the three races during the Sept. 24 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Foundation Meet at the Hershey Parkview Course, site of the state championships.

Pucilowski completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:37 to place 16th out of 244 runners and lead the Comets to a 13th-place finish out of 36 teams in the Class 3A.

Sophomore Reese Morgan was 83rd and Emma Horsley finished 88th.

Maia Arcangelo was 100th and Hailey Hirtz 105th.

Abington Heights finished 20th out of 34 teams in Class 3A boys.

Sean Rooney led the way for the Comets, placing 61st out of 233 runners.

Nicholas Booth was 81st.

The PIAA Foundation Meet annually draws a field of some of the top runners from around the state to Hershey to test themselves against each other on the state championship course.