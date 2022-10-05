The girls volleyball seasons changed directions for both teams when Lackawanna Trail visited Abington Heights for a Lackawanna League match Sept. 15.

Abington Heights, winless in five matches when it fell behind early, battled through five sets to hand Lackawanna Trail just its second loss in six matches to that point.

The result started a three-match winning streak for Abington Heights and a four-match losing streak for Lackawanna Trail.

The streaks provided a reminder of the difference between the two divisions of the league. Teams from opposite divisions play each other once in the league schedule. Teams played twice, home-and-home, against divisional rivals.

Lackawanna Trail finished last in Division 1 a year ago, but after trading places with Blue Ridge in realignment, the Lady Lions are leading Division 2.

Abington Heights is now in last place in the five-team Division 1 where the other four teams have winning records. The Comets were 3-6 in the league and 3-8 overall going into Oct. 4.

Lackawanna Trail stopped its four-match losing streak and regained sole possession of the Division 2 lead with a four-set win over Elk Lake Oct. 3. The win made the Lady Lions 5-4 in league play and 5-5 overall and put them a half-match in front of Susquehanna.

Abington Heights turned things around after dropping the first two sets to Lackawanna Trail.

The Comets won, 17-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-7.

“These girls didn’t give up,” coach Morgan Reiner said. “Being down two sets to none, they persevered and lit the court up.”

Olivia Jackson had nine aces and seven kills in the win.

Madison Smith came up with 25 digs while Kate Lloyd had 24.

Sadie O’Brien led the team in kills with nine while Katherine Hastie had 18 assists.

Abington Heights took advantage of a four-match home stand to put together the winning streak.

The Comets swept Montrose Sept. 20, then beat Elk Lake in four sets two nights later.

Hastie had 10 assists, six digs and five aces against Montrose.

O’Brien had five kills and Kayla Clark four. Clark also had 10 digs and three aces.

Lloyd chipped in with nine digs and five aces.

The Comets won by set scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-16.

Hastie had 16 digs, 12 assists and six aces when Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20.

Lloyd had 13 digs while Clark had eight digs and four kills.