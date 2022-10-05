Senior defender Robert Earl-DeLucy controls the ball for Abington Heights during its win over Valley View.

Both Abington Heights soccer teams have thrived during the first five weeks of the season.

Abington Heights has the only perfect boys soccer record in District 2 and the school’s girls team shared the best record in the district with Valley View going into the action of Oct. 4.

The Comets lead Lackawanna League Division 1 boys and are 10-0 overall to also lead the seeding race for the District 2-4 Class 4A Subregional tournament.

In girls soccer, Abington Heights, Valley View and Delaware Valley all shared the Lackawanna Division 1 lead at 4-1. The Comets were 10-1 overall.

Abington Heights outscored its 10 boys opponents, 41-5. It did not give up more than a goal in any one game and finished September with two straight shutouts, three in the last four games and four in the last six.

The Comets pulled out a pair of 2-1 victories on the road, at defending champion North Pocono Sept. 12 and at Wallenpaupack Sept. 22.

At home, the team has outscored opponents, 24-1, including 22-0 in four league games. The only goal allowed at home was in non-league play in a 3-1 win over Dallas Sept. 17.

Rob Saunders scored, off a Jayden Patel assist, with 14 minutes left to break a 1-1 tie at North Pocono.

Kohen Stiles had a five-goal game in the most recent outing, a 6-0 win over Honesdale Sept. 29.

The Abington Heights girls have won eight straight since a 1-0 loss to Delaware Valley, including beating Valley View, 3-0, Sept. 16 in a meeting of teams that are now ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class 3A by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

Abington Heights has shut out seven straight opponents, outscored teams 46-1 in its eight-game winning streak and 59-3 on the season.

The Comets won a non-league battle of unbeatens Oct. 1, handing Holy Redeemer just its second loss of the season, 4-0.

Bryn Stiles scored twice in the win. Maggie Ratchford and Allie Rothenberger added the other goals.

During a 15-0, non-league rout of Holy Cross the Comets had 15 different players score goals.

Lilia Calvert had three assists to go along with her goal.