Lackawanna League girls tennis supremacy came down to the Abington Heights-Scranton Prep match for the 12th time in 13 years.

Both teams were 11-0 going into the Sept. 27 match that Scranton Prep won, 4-1, on its home court to snap a 27-match winning streak by Abington Heights.

The Classics beat two both Holy Cross and Western Wayne the next day to finish unbeaten and secure their 10th Lackawanna title in the last 13 seasons.

Scranton Prep went 14-0 and Abington Heights wound up securing sole possession of second place when it handled West Scranton, 5-0, in the final match Oct. 3. The Lady Invaders entered the match with a chance to share second place with Abington Heights and Wallenpaupack.

The Classics swept doubles and got singles wins from Alyssa Wigley, at No. 1, and Emma Cuck, at No. 3, in the title-deciding match.

Wigley defeated Susan Arp, 6-1, 6-0, while Cuck topped Sona Hanumali, 6-1, 6-2.

Annie Johnson-Gisele Falzone defeated Hanna Adonizio-Faith Bennett, 7-5, 6-2, and Grace Devine-Ella Cohen beat Mary Booth-Bernie Mullin, 6-4, 6-3, in doubles.

Rina Hanumali won No. 2 singles for Abington Heights, 6-4, 6-0, for just the second team point yielded by Scranton Prep this season.

Abington Heights has landed the top seed for its attempted title defense in District 2 Class 3A.

Seedings were not official at presstime, but it seemed a near certainty that the Comets would open at home Oct. 7 against eighth-seeded Hazleton Area (8-6).

Either Valley View (11-5) or West Scranton (11-3) would be the neutral court semifinal opponent. Crestwood (10-2) is the apparent second seed.