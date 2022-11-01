WILKES-BARRE – Scranton Prep and Abington Heights, the league’s top two teams, made it a Lackawanna League sweep of the District 2 girls tennis team championships.

Lackawanna League champion Scranton Prep defeated defending state champion Wyoming Seminary, 3-1, in Class 2A and Abington Heights downed Wallenpaupack, 3-0, in Class 3A during the team finals Oct. 18 at Kirby Park.

Scranton Prep, which has a strong Abingtons influence on its roster, went on to win one round of the state tournament before being eliminated.

Abington Heights lost in the first round of state play.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 3A

Abington Heights did not allow a team point in the semifinals and finals at Kirby Park while capturing its fifth straight district title.

Rina Hanumali, at second singles, and Hanna Adonizio-Faith Bennett, at first doubles, each won in both the semifinals and finals. In each case, they lost just one game in four sets during the 3-0 win over West Scranton and the in the championship match with Wallenpaupack.

Sona Hanumali added the other point in the final, winning at third singles. The Comets were also up a set in each of the other two matches when action was halted because the outcome had been determined.

Bernie Mullin and Mary Booth teamed for a doubles win in the semifinal.

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 2A

Scranton Prep used depth to get past unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference champion Wyoming Seminary, handing the Blue Knights their first loss since 2020.

The Classics won at third singles and remained unbeaten in doubles.

“We were aggressive from the start, had very few errors and were just dying to get this district title back from a very good team,” Scranton Prep coach Kathleen McKenna said.

Freshman Emma Cuck also remained unbeaten at No. 3 singles with a straight sets victory.

Wyoming Seminary won at No. 2 singles and was well in front at No. 1 when the match ended.

Annie Johnson-Gisele Falzone and Grace Devine-Ella Cohen were the doubles winners.

Scranton Prep shut out Dallas, 4-0, in the semifinals earlier in the day.

PIAA CLASS 3A

Rina Hanumali won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, but Cumberland Valley defeated Abington Heights, Oct. 25 at the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center.

Adonizio-Bennett took the first doubles match to a third set before falling.

PIAA CLASS 2A

Scranton Prep made it to Hershey for the state quarterfinals by beating Moravian Academy, 5-0, at Birchwood, but then lost to Sewickley Academy, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

Both Classics doubles teams and No. 1 singles player Alyssa Wigley won in straight sets against Moravian, then the other two points were won in modified third sets after the quarterfinalist had been determined.

Wigley and Cuck, who got through tiebreakers in both sets, won singles matches against Sewickley Academy, which handed Scranton Prep its first doubles losses and first team defeat of the season.