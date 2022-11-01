Nick Bradley has yet to deliver his first pitch in high school, but he has already made a commitment to a major college baseball program.

The Abington Heights freshman announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University on social media in late October.

Bradley, a right-handed pitcher, has already been clocked at more than 90 miles per hour on his fastball. He made his debut as a varsity athlete this fall, seeing significant playing time at quarterback for the Comets football team.

In the football regular season, Bradley completed 22 of 47 passes for 311 yards and threw just one interception. He tossed two touchdown passes.

Bradley also has spent time at catcher and third base while gaining attention on the age group travel baseball circuit.