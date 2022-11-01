Lackawanna Trail took advantage of a change in divisions this season, winning the Lackawanna League Division 2 girls volleyball championship.

The Lady Lions then continued their success into the District 2 Class A tournament winning a semifinal match to land a spot in the championship match, which was scheduled for Nov. 2 at North Pocono against eight-time defending champion Blue Ridge, the top seed and Lackawanna Division 1 champion.

Lackawanna Trail went 10-5 to win the six-team division by two games over second-place Susquehanna.

The Lady Lions then met the Lady Sabers again in the district semifinals, winning the Oct. 28 match at Blue Ridge with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-6 sweep to improve to 11-6 overall.

Abington Heights went 3-11 while placing last of five teams in Lackawanna Division 1.

The Comets were 3-14 overall, ending the season on a nine-match losing streak to finish as one of two teams to miss out on the eight-team District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoff field.