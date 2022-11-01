The Abington Heights boys and girls swept the Class 3A titles at the District 2 Cross Country Championships.

MESHOPPEN – The Class 3A races at the District 2 Cross Country Championships went the same as much of the Lackawanna League season.

Freshman Anna Pucilowski was the first girl to the finish line while both Abington Heights teams were outscoring every team in the field.

And, it wasn’t close.

Pucilowski completed the 3.1-mile Wyoming County Faigrounds course in 19:21.6 to win by 22.5 seconds over Scranton’s Bella Noreika and lead the Comets to the girls team title, 25-64, over Delaware Valley. The boys won, 31-66, over Scranton.

Both Abington Heights teams landed spots in the Nov. 5 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships on the Hershey Parkview Course.

“My goal is definitely to medal at states,” Pucilowski said. “I want to put up a good time and get a feel for the waters in my freshman year.

“It would be nice to be top 10, but my realistic goal is to medal (top 25).”

Class 3A girls

Pucilowski had plenty of support as Abington Heights posted the lowest winning score and largest victory margin in any of the day’s six races.

Emma Horsley was third and the combination of Reese Morgan, Maia Arcangelo and Hailey Hirtz finished sixth, seventh and eighth to earn medals that go to the top 10 finishers.

“I went out a bit fast,” Pucilowski said. “I’m not used to pacing by myself. I usually run with the boys.

“It went pretty well. The last hill I was not expecting. It was worse than I expected to be.”

The team had visited the course two days before the race, walking and jogging around it.

By the time the last hill surprised Pucilowski, the race was essentially decided.

Class 3A boys

Abington Heights had four medalists, splitting the top six spots with Scranton, but getting six runners in before six of the other seven teams’ second finisher.

The Comets picked up 36 points on the second-place Knights in the fourth and fifth spots.

Tommy Walsh (second), Sean Rooney (fourth), Nicholas Booth (fifth) and Alex Duffy (eighth) all medaled.

John Farrell and Hamza Mirza finished 12th and 13th.

Class 2A girls

Scranton Prep finished 11th of 12 teams in the race, which was won by Crestwood.

Class 2A boys

Scranton Prep finished third, behind state qualifiers Honesdale and Crestwood and did not qualify any runners for the state meet.

The Cavaliers did have two medalists in the race, which recognized the top 20. Ryan Flaim was 18th and Gavin Gallagher 20th.

Class A girls

Mikayla Measley, Lackawanna Trail’s only entry, finished 19th in a race where the top 15 earned medals.

Class A boys

Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clarke finished third in 17:35.8 to land a medal and a state meet berth.

The Lions finished fifth out of eight teams in a race won by Elk Lake.