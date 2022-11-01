The District 2 football playoffs are filled with rematches, including the games involving Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights will be looking to repeat one of the two late-season upsets that changed the outlook of its season. Lackawanna Trail will be trying to avenge its most important loss of the season in a continuation of a rivalry filled with title implications. Scranton Prep will get a chance to repeat its biggest romp of the season.

All District 2 playoff openers are scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Abington Heights is at Scranton in a Class 5A semifinal. Lackawanna Trail is at Old Forge for the Class A title. Scranton Prep hosts Lake-Lehman in a Class 3A semifinal.

Both the Comets and Lions are facing the top seeds. The Cavaliers are the second seed in a four-team field.

Abington Heights is at Scranton in a rematch of a 14-13, home victory Oct. 15.

Before that game, the Comets were a 1-6 team with only a win over a last-place team. The Knights were a 6-1 team with its only loss coming to the eventual Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 champions.

The Comets led at halftime, 7-0, then rallied from a six-point deficit to pull out the win on a 10-yard pass from Nick Bradley to Nico Bossi with 5:18 left.

LFC Division 3 champion Old Forge took control late in the first half and rolled up 455 yards of total offense in a 33-20 victory over Lackawanna Trail Sept. 30.

Josh Spindler carried 28 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns, but he has missed late-season time because of injury. James Sobol was 7-for-11 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Scranton Prep not only beat Lake-Lehman, 63-6, in a Sept. 9, non-league game, but the Cavaliers had their 63 points before the midway point of the third quarter. They scored 35 in the first quarter and 49 in the first half.

Scranton snapped a three-game losing streak in its last game to end the regular season at 7-3.

The Knights are led by the all-around play of quarterback/safety Billy Maloney, who is supplemented by a speedy group of receivers.

Maloney, also the team leader with six interceptions, has averaged more than two touchdowns and nearly 200 yards of combined passing and rushing per game.

Sobol has passed for 1,300 yards and a 16-2, touchdown-to-interception ratio.

All-state lineman Cyllel Rose has 13 tackles for losses for Old Forge.

Both the Blue Devils and Lions won District 2 titles a year ago.

When they last met for a district title, before Lackawanna Trail spent two seasons in Class 2A, the Lions won the 2019 championship game, 22-19.

Scranton Prep (7-3) is also the defending champion in Class 3A where Western Wayne (8-2) is the top seed.