GREENFIELD TWP. – Lackawanna Trail avenged one of just two regular-season defeats, but was unable to duplicate that feat when it fell to Scranton Prep, 6-3, in the finals of the Lackawanna League Class 2A playoffs Oct. 6 at Elkview Country Club.

Following a 12-2 regular season, the Lions earned a title shot and came within one win of a berth in he District 2 championship match by winning two playoff matches. The second of those playoff wins came at Pine Hills, beating second-place Riverside, 5-4, on its home course in the semifinals after losing to the Vikings during divisional play.

Gavin June won his singles match, 7 and 6, over Gavin Walsh and teamed with Cole Schirg for a better-ball point against Scranton Prep, which has won more than 100 straight Lackawanna League regular-season and playoff matches.

The league final was scheduled for 18 holes, but only one of the three foursomes went past the 15th hole.

Lorenzo Domiano won the first singles match, 7 and 5, for the Lions.

Scranton Prep swept all three points in the middle foursome, the only one to be decided late.

Lackawanna Trail was 12-2 for third place in the Class 2A Division the regular season.

The Lions and Vikings had some interesting moments late in their semifinal playoff.

Lackawanna Trail and Riverside each salvaged points that appeared lost on the ninth hole at Pine Hills during the first foursome.

Brayden Jones got up and down from 100 yards out, making a 20-foot bogey putt, after taking an unplayable lie when his ball got stuck in a tree. The bogey allowed him to halve the hole and the match with Riverside’s Connor Monahan.

Monahan’s partner Joe Kulikowski used a sand save for par to pull out a 1-up victory in the better-ball match.

Grady June had already beaten Kulikowski, 2 and 1, in singles.

Brandon Kalinoski was 3 down with four to play against Riverside’s Robbie Castaldi in the middle foursome. He rallied to win three straight holes, then made a clutch four-foot putt to split the last hole and the singles point.

Lorenzo Domiano beat Kyle Connor, 4 and 3, and teamed with Kalinoski for a 2-and-1, better-ball victory.

The first two points in the middle group were being decided about the same time things were being settled in the final foursome.

Gavin June’s 2-and-1 singles victory over Mason Rickert, combined with Kalinoski’s preserved half-point to provide the clinching.

Michael Maslanka from Riverside beat Cole Schirg, 4 and 3, and joined Rickert for a 3-and-1, better-ball victory.

Lackawanna Trail had reached the semifinal with a 5½-3½ victory over Mid Valley at Stone Hedge.

The Lions battled Scranton Prep in an August match at Stone Hedge, falling 5½-3½.