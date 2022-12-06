Quarterback Louis Paris ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns Nov. 12 when Scranton Prep defeated host Western Wayne, 28-14, to claim its third straight District 2 Class 3A football title.

The Cavaliers ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns, including the last three of the game after Western Wayne had taken a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Paris ran 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the last minute of the first half, then added a 9-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to close the scoring.

Liam Barrett ran 32 yards to lift Scranton Prep into one of two second-quarter ties.

After Quenten Palermo tied it again on an 8-yard run with less than three minutes left in the half, the Scranton Prep defense forced a punt.

The snap went over the Western Wayne punter’s head, setting up Scranton Prep to score again before halftime.

Neumann-Goretti 20, Scranton Prep 14

Boston College commit Shawn Battle ran for more than 200 yards, but Neumann-Goretti needed until the final minute to break a tie and defeat host Scranton in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association first-round game Nov. 18.

Paris ran 6 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to rally the Cavaliers into a tie.

The Cavaliers scored first and kept the game close throughout despite losing multiple players to injury along the way. They finished the season 9-4.

Scranton Prep 42, Lake-Lehman 7

SCRANTON – Scranton Prep scored on all four first-half possessions Nov. 6 on the way to a 42-7 victory over Lake-Lehman in the Nov. 5 district semifinal.

The Cavaliers had also beaten the Black Knights, 63-6, during the regular season.

“It’s a talented group here at every position,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said.

Palermo ran 12 and 40 yards to set up a 6-yard touchdown on the first possession. Barrett added a 5-yard touchdown run later in the quarter.

Barrett returned a punt 73 yards for a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Palermo’s 4-yard touchdown and Barrett caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Paris 18 seconds before halftime to make it 35-0 and ensure that the second half would be played under the Mercy Rule.

The Cavaliers outgained the Black Knights, 259-56, in the first half.