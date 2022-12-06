SCRANTON – Abington Heights players Bryn Stiles and Jayden Patel provided the first goal in each game when the 20th annual UNICO Scranton Soccer Cup was conducted Nov. 20 at Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

The all-star doubleheader is for Lackawanna League seniors.

Stiles gave the Green team a halftime lead in what turned into a 3-2 loss to the Pink.

Patel started the scoring as White built a lead on the way to a 5-4 victory over Green.

Scranton Prep’s Hannah Curry scored two goals and game Most Valuable Player Jacqui Weber from Wallenpaupack had the other goal to lead the Pink girls to victory.

The goal by Stiles with six minutes left accounted for the only first-half scoring.

Curry tied the game with 32 minutes left and later made it 3-1.

The winning team was coached by Tyler Jakes from Western Wayne. The Pink had players from Scranton Prep, Western Wayne, Valley View, West Scranton, Wallenpaupack, Forest City, Honesdale, Delaware Valley and Holy Cross.

Dan Badyrka from Dunmore coached the Green. Along with Abington Heights players, it included those from his team as well as Lakeland, North Pocono, Mountain View, Carbondale, Elk Lake, Mid Valley and Montrose.

Emma Ratchford joined Stiles as the Abington Heights representatives.

Sebastian Carmona from Scranton was the MVP of the boys game.

Patel scored 7:18 into the game from about 15 yards out on an assist from Carmona, who scored two goals himself 1:27 apart for a 3-1 led with 11:22 left in the half.

North Pocono’s Graig Arcurie coached the team, which had players from North Pocono, Old Forge, Abington Heights, Western Wayne, Riverside, Wallenpaupack, Scranton Prep, Blue Ridge, Scranton and Delaware Valley.

Jack Cowgill was the other Comet in the game.

Raymond Rinaldi and Justin Delgado were the Scranton Prep players.

Dunmore’s Tom Clark coached the Green team, which had players from Lakeland, Old Forge, West Scranton, Mountain View, Valley View and Honesdale, along with those from his team.