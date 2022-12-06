Susan Arp is two years into her high school tennis career and she has made two appearances at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships in Hershey.

Arp’s sophomore season came to an end Nov. 4 when she lost in the first round of the state Class 3A singles tournament, 6-2, 6-0, to Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz.

As a freshman, Arp won the District 2 Class 3A doubles title with Abington Heights teammate Rina Hanumali to make it to that state tournament. She defeated Hanumali in this year’s district singles final.