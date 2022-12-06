The first two games represented a rough start for the Lackawanna Trail boys basketball team, which has little experience back after suffering through a winless 2021-22 season.

Wyoming Seminary 61, Lackawanna Trail 37

Isaiah Stull scored all 20 of his points in the first half as Wyoming Seminary opened a 46-18 lead on the road in the Dec. 2 opener.

Braden Savage scored 11 points and Jake Antolick added 10 for the Lions.

Old Forge 75, Lackawanna Trail 23

Returning all-state guard Joey Macciocco scored 19 of his game-high 30 points for Old Forge in the first quarter of the Dec. 5 game.

Lions coach Ben Domiano took his team on the road to face his alma mater, which is coming off two straight trips to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state semifinals.

The Blue Devils led 25-6 after one quarter.

Byron Axtell led the Lions with 13 points.

Season outlook

Savage, a 5-foot-8 guard, is the only returning starter and the only senior with any significant varsity experience.

Sophomore guards Antolick and Brandon Kalinoski are the other players back with experience.

“We’re working on growing as a team and playing fundamentally sound basketball,” Domiano said of his young team. “How we respond to adversity will determine how we compete.”

Junior forward Gavin June, senior center Ethan Ankoff, sophomore guard Sean Langley, freshman forward Axtell and sophomore forwards Colton Hoffman and Kim Johns are others who Domiano expects to be in the mix.