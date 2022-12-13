Jack Anderson enjoyed a record-tying scoring night for the Keystone College men’s basketball team before it fell to visiting Marywood University, 93-92, in overtime Nov. 30.

Anderson tied a record that has stood for more than three decades when he scored 49 points, matching the mark by Daryl Purnell from the 1991-92 season.

The sophomore guard was 19-for-27 from the floor, including 8-for-14 on 3-pointers. The 19 field goals and eight 3-pointers are both tied for second-most in a game in school history.

Anderson had 29 points in the first half when he was 12-for-16, including 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.

The loss was the fourth straight for Keystone, which then won its next game, beating Immaculata, 78-62, Dec. 1 on 21 points each by Anderson and Daivel Jackson.

The win put the Giants at 1-4 going into their Dec. 9 return to game action.

Clarks Summit University is also struggling early in the season.

The Defenders are 1-8 with the only win coming 86-76 over King’s College Nov. 21.

Hunter Plantz from Abington Heights was one of five Clarks Summit players scoring in double figures with 11 points.

In other local college news through action of Dec. 6:

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone has allowed 53 points per game in a 3-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference start to improve to 4-4 overall.

Kwashanti Holmes had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals in the most recent win, 60-49, over Valley Forge Dec. 3.

Clarks Summit is 2-1 and 4-3 with Elizabeth Singleton averaging 23.0 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Singleton opened the season by setting the school record of 45 points in an 84-60 win at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Breaking the mark previously held by teammate Randie Traxler by 10 points, Singleton was 17-for-26 from the floor, 5-for-11 on 3-pointers and 6-for-8 from the line. She also grabbed 11 rebound and made five steals.

FOOTBALL

Keystone closed the football season with consecutive one-point victories in early November to reach .500 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.

The Giants finished 3-3 in the ECFC and 3-7 overall.

Keystone rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to defeat SUNY Maritime, 21-20, on Senior Day for the program’s first home-field victory.

SUNY Maritime scored the game’s first 14 points.

Mujaheed Muhammad ran for 147 yards and scored the two touchdowns that produced the rally. He scored from the 15, then from the 5 with 58 seconds left.

The Keystone defense held on downs between the two Muhammad scores, then got a game-clinching interception from Sean Pettway.

Keystone, which started the season 0-6, pulled out another win late in the season finale against Dean.

The Giants tied the game with no time left in regulation then won it in overtime, 45-44.

Josue Hernandez forced overtime with a 22-yard field goal.

Muahammad, who carried 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns, scored the overtime touchdown.

The Giants ended the game with an interception on Dean’s attempt for a winning two-point conversion.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Corey Scochin placed 169th out of 222 to lead three Keystone entries in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Nov. 15 at Lock Haven University.

Matthew Ames was 202nd to lead four Clarks Summit runners.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Caden Laidlaw was 137th out of 209 runners to lead four Clarks Summit entries at the Mid-Atlantic Regional.

MEN’S SOCCER

Cairn shut out Keystone, 1-0, in the Colonial States Athletic Conference semifinals.

The Giants ended the season at 7-9-2 overall, including 4-1-2 in CSAC regular-season play.

Senior midfielder Axel Gonzalez and Daniel Cook, a freshman defender from Bermuda, each were named first-team CSAC all-stars.