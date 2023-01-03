Abington Heights teams piled up the championships during 2022.

Counting the wrestling team’s ability to win two district titles – in both dual meet and individually based tournaments – the Comets won a total of 21 district and league/division titles during the calendar year.

There were many more individual championships accomplished in sports that combine individual results into team competition.

Nine of the team titles came on the district level.

In addition to the two wrestling championships, Abington Heights won in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls tennis, girls basketball, boys soccer and boys volleyball.

The Comets won 12 more titles either for the Lackawanna League as a whole or a division of the Lackawanna.

Boys tennis, boys volleyball and the boys and girls cross country teams won the league as a whole.

Wrestling, baseball, girls tennis, girls track and field, boys and girls soccer and boys golf won divisions outright.

The boys track and field team was part of a three-way tie for first.

Lackawanna Trail teams won three district and three division titles.

Like Abington Heights, the Lions won both available district wrestling titles. They also won a football championship.

Lackawanna Trail won division titles in wrestling, baseball and girls volleyball.

Scranton Prep claimed eight titles, including district championships in football, girls golf and girls tennis.

Scranton Prep won the league in boys and girls swimming and in tennis while taking division championships in girls basketball and golf.