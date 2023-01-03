Gretchen Rejrat and Mackenzie Schirg each scored 17 points Dec. 21 when Lackawanna Trail snapped a four-game girls basketball losing streak by beating visiting Delaware Valley, 51-23, in a shortened, non-league game.

The game was halted with three minutes remaining so that an injured Delaware Valley player could receive emergency medical care.

Schirg scored 12 points and Rejrat had 11 in the middle two quarters when the Lady Lions expanded their lead from 14-11 to 44-23. They split the team’s 14 points during the third quarter.

Delaware Valley did not score in the five minutes that were played of the fourth quarter.

Notes

After pulling out one- and three-point road victories to open the season, Lackawanna Trail lost four straight, including its first two home games.

The Lions Lions struggled offensively during the losing streak, averaging just 30.5 points per game.

Lackawanna Trail started the New Year 3-4 and fourth among the seven teams working for seeding position in the District 2 Class 2A tournament. The top four teams are assured of at least one home playoff game.

The Lady Lions began Lackawanna League Division 4 play a day later than four of their division rivals when their scheduled Jan. 2 opener with Blue Ridge was moved back to Jan. 3. That result was not available at presstime.