Lackawanna Trail is seeking a Lackawanna League Division 2 wrestling repeat although against a different set of teams.

The Lions, who opened their title pursuit Dec. 20 with a 58-17 romp over Valley View are now in the middle division of a three-division format after being in the lower of two divisions last season.

Lackawanna Trail’s other division opponents are Honesdale, North Pocono and Western Wayne.

North Pocono and Valley View are down from Division 1 after finishing in a three-way tie with Scranton for the bottom spot in that seven-team division last season. Honesdale and Western Wayne finished second and third behind Lackawanna Trail in what was an eight-team Division 2 last season.

Lackawanna Trail 58, Valley View 17

The Lions won seven out of the eight bouts decided on the mat and six of them by pin.

Garet Fowler (133), Isaac Ryon (145), Deegan Ross (160), Beau Ware (189) and Seth Ross (215) posted first-period pins as the Lions won every weight from 133 on up.

Robbie Schneider had the other pin at 172 and Max Bluhm added a major decision at 152.

Darren Klingerman Invitational

Deegan Ross and Schneider won back-to-back titles at 160 and 172 pounds with quick championship match pins to lead the way as Lackawanna Trail finished second out of 24 teams Dec. 9-10 in the tournament at Bloomsburg High School.

The Lions had also finished second in the season-opening Rough Rider Invitational at Catasauqua a week earlier.

Seth Ross was second at 215.

Fowler (133), Ethan Lee (139), Bluhm (152) and Ware (189) all finished third.

Jonah Houser was sixth at 285.

The Lions scored 199½ points, well behind first place Warrior Run’s 241, but also 40½ points ahead of the rest of the pack.

Notes

After finishing third at the Lackawanna League Tournament, Lackawanna Trail also finished third in the Bob Rohm Duals at Bloomsburg University where it went 4-1, including routing Mount Carmel, 55-15, in the third-place match.

The Lions are 5-1 overall in duals with the loss coming to Huntingdon, 35-27, at the Rohm Duals.

Schneider is 16-0 with nine pins, two technical falls and two major decisions.