Robby Lucas scored a career-high 19 points, 17 of them after halftime, Jan. 3 as Abington Heights remained unbeaten by outlasting defending champion Scranton, 56-49, in overtime in a Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball opener.

The Comets outscored the Knights, 7-0, in overtime.

Ryan Nealon had 13 points in the win.

Lucas had a three-point play in overtime when Mason Fedor scored a basket and Nealon hit two free throws.

Old Forge and Delaware Valley lost the same night in their Lackawanna League openers, leaving Abington Heights as the last unbeaten boys basketball team in District 2.