SCRANTON – Both Scranton Prep basketball teams won Lynett Memorial Tournament titles during a doubleheader Dec. 29 at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

Both teams beat defending champions in the final.

The Cavaliers wrapped up the event with a 39-35 victory over Scranton in the boys final.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Chase Scanlan hit two free throws with 9.9 seconds left for the final points. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

While his teammates struggled through a 3-for-7 night at the line and missed the front end of two one-and-ones, Scanlan went 7-for-8.

Scoring was difficult throughout. It was the third-lowest championship game total in the 71-year history of the boys event.

“I thought both teams played good defense,” Scanlan said, “but also a pretty packed gym so maybe a little bit of nerves and we got off to a slower start.”

Kellen Casey made the all-tournament team. He had nine rebounds in the final.

Brycen Martin came off the bench to supply six points and three assists.

Scranton Prep girls 52, Dunmore 33

Rita Collins earned MVP honors for her role in the Classics winning the girls final between defending Lackawanna League division champions.

Collins was 6-for-6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, eight defensive rebounds and five steals.

Maya Jenkins scored a team-high 14 points and name the all-tournament team.

Jenna Hillebrand scored 12 points.

Scranton Prep shot 80 percent (12-for-15) for the first 12 minutes to take a 27-16 lead.

Scranton Prep boys 66, Dunmore 53

Casey had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the semifinal victory Dec. 27.

Ambrose Rossi came off the bench to add nine points and nine rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Cavaliers were in control throughout after running off 16 straight points to end the first quarter with a 19-4 lead.

Scanlan had nine points.

Scranton Prep girls 72, Holy Cross 19

Scranton Prep allowed just one field goal on the way to a 45-9 halftime lead in the semifinals.

Hillebrand went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers while scoring 16 points.

Jenkins hit all three of her 3-pointers while adding 15.

Collins was 6-for-8. She had 13 points, five assists and four steals.

The Classics turned 29 Holy Cross turnovers into 39 points.