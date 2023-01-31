The Abington Heights swimming program changed directions in the middle of the season, but remained on a winning path.

Corey Wimmer served as interim head coach in competition for the first time Jan. 30 and Abington Heights swept Valley View.

The boys routed the winless Cougars, 122-9, while the girls stood up to a much more significant challenge and posted a 91-74 win to improve to 5-1.

Wimmer, the director of the Abington Gators age group swim program with more than a decade of coaching experience, stepped in following the in-season resignation of first-year coach Veronica Shoemaker for personal reasons.

Abington Heights athletic director Enrico Mastroianni said Jan. 31 that he anticipated formal school board approval of Wimmer’s status as interim head coach at its upcoming meeting.

“She’s got a wealth of experience,” Mastroianni said in a telephone interview. “She’s coached a lot of the kids who are on the team now.”

The early response to Wimmer, who began running practices the week before, has been favorable, according to Mastroianni.

“They had a nice win against Valley View, both boys and girls,” he said. “Things are going well.”

The boys team remained tied with Delaware Valley heading into a meet the Warriors were scheduled to host Feb. 1. The girls team has lost only to first-place Scranton Prep.

Jason Casper won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke while Geoff Stanton won the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley and each was on the winning 200 medley relay against Valley View.

Geoff Brock was on two winning relays and had an individual win.

Derek Williams and Kenny Lynch each had individual and relay wins. Jay Michael and diver Ethan Horutz had the other individual wins while Jack Shoemaker and Jackson Wentz had relay wins.

Gianna Vachino, Ava Kochmer and Audra Wimmer each had an individual and relay win for the girls, who used their depth on second- and third-place points to overcome Valley View winning seven of 12 events.

Veronica Matthews won diving. Susan Arp was the other member of the 400 freestyle relay win.