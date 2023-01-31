The senior class continues to give Lackawanna Trail reason to celebrate both its team and individual accomplishments on the wrestling mat.

The Lions completed their fourth straight unbeaten, championship season in the division and their leaders – Max Bluhm, Jonah Houser, Ethan Lee, Deegan Ross, Seth Ross and Robbie Schneider – all surpassed the 100-win mark for their careers along the way.

Lackawanna Trail 30, Honesdale 27

Honesdale made sure Lackawanna Trail’s fourth straight title and 25th straight win in the division would not be easy.

The Hornets had their own title shot in the Jan. 18 division finale and rallied to take a late lead only to have Garet Fowler and Ethan Lee win decisions in the last two bouts, at 133 and 139 pounds, to rescue the Lions.

Fowler’s 11-4 victory over Braden McLaughlin tied the match and Lee’s 8-3 decision over T.J. Martin won it.

Bluhm, Deegan Ross, Schneider, Seth Ross, Beau Ware and Houser won six straight bouts from 152 through 285 to put Lackawanna Trail ahead before Honesdale won four straight.

Ware had a first-period pin during the Lions streak and Seth Ross won, 1-0, over Paul Renner.

Tourney titles

The Lions won tournament titles on each of the last three weekends of January.

Fowler (132), Lee (138), Bluhm (152), Deegan Ross (160), Schneider (172) and Seth Ross (215) all won individual titles as Lackawanna Trail ran away for a 100-point win over second-place Adirondack (N.Y.) in the Dan Wickham Classic at Unatego, N.Y.

Ware and Houser finished second, dropping two- and three-point decisions in the final.

The Lions went 5-0 in the Exeter Blue and White Duals to win that title Jan. 21.

Lackawanna Trail won three straight in the bracket format to take the title of the Bruce and Martha Johnson Duals at Executive Education Academy Jan. 28. Each of the wins came by at least 40 points.

Twin threats

Deegan Ross has a team-best 30-2 record.

Seth Ross leads the team in pins with 23, one more than his brother.