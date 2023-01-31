Abington Heights made it through January as District 2’s only wrestling team with an unbeaten record in dual meets.

The Comets entered postseason dual meet competition 15-0, including 4-0 to win Lackawanna League Division 1 and 5-0 while winning the Blue Streak Duals at Manheim Township on Jan. 7.

Abington Heights entered two other tournaments during January.

The Comets were 15th in Escape the Rock, a 53-team tournament Jan. 14-15 at Council Rock South.

Luke Sirianni led the way with a fourth-place finish at 107 pounds.

Abington Heights was third out of 60 teams Jan. 20-21 at the Coal Cracker Invitational in Lehighton.

Sirianni won at 107 pounds.

Austin Smith and Brian Heard took second at 139 and 152. Caleb Marzolino was third at 189.

Sirianni has the team’s best record at 32-2.

Marzolino has 23 pins.