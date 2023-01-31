CLARKS SUMMIT – John Gorrick provided an early, unexpected boost and Colin Price made sure to finish up with the expected result Jan. 28 when Abington Heights repeated its Lackawanna League Division 1 championship with a 32-26 victory over visiting Delaware Valley, which had won the league tournament earlier this season.

Gorrick stunned returning state qualifier Aiden Black with a headlock, takedown and quick pin early in the second period of the 285-pound bout.

The teams correctly anticipated another late-season meeting to decide the title of the toughest division in District 2. They could not, however, predict how the match would be decided.

“I don’t think everything came out exactly how I thought it would,” Abington Heights coach Greg Theony said. “The win at 285 was a nice surprise for sure.”

The Comets did get some expected wins.

Defending state champion Zac Jacaruso was missing from the Delaware Valley lineup and the Warriors other two returning state qualifiers – Black and Landon Machado both lost.

Abington Heights got plenty of help from its three returning state qualifiers, who are also the team leaders in wins this season.

Brian Heard opened the match with a major decision at 160, Caleb Marzolino helped Abington Heights overcome its only team score deficit with a pin at 189 and Luke Sirianni provided the victory over Machado, winning 5-2 at 114.

After the two early lead changes, the teams found themselves tied four times.

Austin Smith, who started the streak of three straight bout wins to pull out last season’s 30-25 victory for the division title, again found himself three bouts from the end of a close match with the title at stake. His pin at 139 broke the last team tie and gave Abington Heights a 29-23 advantage.

Smith’s win put Abington Heights one bout win away from the team victory, its 25th straight in the regular season, and division championship.

“I was in the back warming up, but I heard from my teammates that everyone was wrestling well and that kept me motivated to keep the train going,” Smith said.

It was up to Price, wrestling the less-experienced Matt McCabe in the final bout, to finish things off.

McCabe gave Price trouble, but a five-point move late in the second period – one that nearly produced a pin right then – led to a 9-5 victory by decision.

“It was a sweep single,” Price said. “I was looking for the double the whole time and I couldn’t get it. He was using a real good stance and Luke Sirianni coached me from the sideline, he told me to look for the sweep; go for the sweep.

“I got it twice. It really changed the match.”

Gorrick provided a bit of a change with his pin at 2:26 of the 285-pound bout.

The match, however, was far from decided between the teams that entered the night at 3-0 in the division and with a combined 25-1 record.

It broke another of the ties, as did a major decision by Luke Evans at 127.

The teams could meet again Feb. 4 when the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet title is decided at Pittston Area.