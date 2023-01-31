By repeating one set of championships, the Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail wrestling teams earned the right to each host the first two of three rounds that will determine if they can successfully defend their District 2 Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament titles.

Abington Heights (15-0) and Lackawanna Trail (17-1) used District 2’s best to wrestling records, built in part on Lackawanna League divisional championships, to also compile the highest power rating in the formula used to determine top seeds.

The Comets will host the first two rounds in Class 3A while the Lions host the first two in Class 2A Feb. 1. The championship matches are scheduled for Pittston Area to be conducted simultaneously on adjacent mats Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Abington Heights earned the right to host one half of the bracket as the top seed in Class 3A with Dallas (4-6) as a quarterfinal opponent. The other teams involved are Pittston Area (10-9) and Wallenpaupack (17-2).

As top seed, Lackawanna Trail landed a quarterfinal match with Scranton Prep (4-7). Montrose (10-8) and Wyoming Area (10-6) complete that half of the bracket.

Teams that win the two rounds of the doubleheaders, which were scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start, wrestle in the Feb. 4 championship matches. Teams that go 1-1 in the first two rounds will advance to the consolation competition at Pittston Area. Those that lose twice will be eliminated.

District rules called for each conference to land one of the top two seeds and a host site for each tournament. Wyoming Valley West claimed the second spot in Class 3A where it had the fourth-best rating and Berwick took the second seed in Class 2A where it had the third-best rating.

Delaware Valley, Crestwood and West Scranton are the other teams competing at Wyoming Valley West.

Honesdale, Western Wayne and Valley View were sent to Berwick.

The last two rounds of consolations begin Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. with the two Class 2A semifinals, followed by the Class 3A semifinals at 10:30. The consolation finals are at noon.