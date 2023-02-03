Abington Heights closed the gap, but Scranton Prep remained perfect for nearly six years of Lackawanna League girls basketball with two wins over its closest pursuer.

Scranton Prep ended January with a 9-0 record in the Lackawanna League.

The eighth of those wins and the 75th straight in the league for the five-time defending Division 1 champions came with a 44-36 victory at Abington Heights Jan. 26. That was a big improvement for the Lady Comets over their 40-21 loss at Scranton Prep Jan. 5.

Scranton Prep 44, Abington Heights 36

Rita Collins and Maya Jenkins scored 10 points each to lead a balanced attack in the second meeting of the season.

Claire McGrath added nine points.

Peyton Houlihan, who grabbed 10 rebounds, and Caroline Murray had eight points each for Abington Heights.

The Classics opened a 29-15 halftime lead. The Lady Comets cut it to 33-21 in the third quarter, then got as close as five points with two minutes left.

Abington Heights played the last four minutes without Murray because of an ankle injury.

Madison Zalewski, who finished with seven points and three steals, and Madelyn Hoinowski scored five each in fourth quarter.

Scranton Prep 40, Abington Heights 21

Scranton Prep forced 22 turnovers while shutting down Abington Heights in the first meeting.

Gianna Cafarella made five 3-pointers while scoring 17 points to lead the Classics.

Abington Heights led 4-3 before Scranton Prep held the Lady Comets to one field goal for the last 12:32 of the half.

Collins had five of her 11 points during a 12-2 second quarter for Scranton Prep.

Cafarella’s 3-pointer to open the second half completed a 15-point streak for a 22-6 lead.

Murray had 10 points and Houlihan grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Comets.