FACTORYVILLE – On Nov. 28, 2022, Lackawanna Trail senior Emma Fowler signed a letter of intent to play field hockey at York College next fall. She chose this college not only because of its good field hockey team but also because of its nursing program. She will be going for her BSN (Bachelors in Science in Nursing). She once visited York College and found the field hockey team to be welcoming.

“It was like a family,” she said. “Everybody was super welcoming.”

Emma first began playing field hockey after watching her sister’s practices. She joined the Trail Youth Field Hockey Club when she was in fourth grade. She continued field hockey for all four years of Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior High School. She played mid-field in junior high and forward throughout varsity. She plans to play both positions at York College. Her team came close to championship this year during playoffs against Wyoming Area High School.

“We definitely grown a lot in the last couple years,” she said.

Emma received a couple of accolades such as “Most Improved” last year and the Coach’s Award this year. She acknowledges her coach Michelle Fahey, who is a volunteer assistant coach this year. She recalls Fahey coaching her when she was in the Youth Field Hockey Club. She also contributes her success to coach Gary Wilmet, who coached her when she was in ninth, 10th and 11th grade.

Emma is looking forward to attending York College.

“I’m excited to get to meet new girls and to get to be part of the field hockey team and have that little family down there,” she said. “I’m also excited for the nursing program since it’s a hands-on program and they (York College) had a lot of success in it.”