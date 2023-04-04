Abington Heights and Scranton Prep each opened the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state girls basketball tournament with home-court victories.

The Lady Comets were eliminated in the next round with a three-point loss in the Class 5A tournament. The Classics advanced two more rounds before suffering a Mercy Rule loss to eventual state champion Lansdale Catholic in the Class 4A semifinals.

West Chester Rustin 49, Abington Heights 46

West Chester Rustin hit the game-winning shot in the last 30 seconds March 14 while getting past Abington Heights in the second-round game at Pottsville’s Martz Hall.

The Lady Comets led by seven before being outscored, 18-8, in the fourth quarter.

Abington Heights had the ball coming out of a timeout, down 47-46 with 10 seconds left, but could not convert.

Caroline Murray scored 17 points and Maggie Coleman had 14 in the loss. Coleman made four 3-pointers and Murray had three.

Abington Heights 59, Archbishop Ryan 36

Madison Zalewski scored 18 points to lead Abington Heights past Archbishop Ryan March 11 in the opener of a girls-boys doubleheader on their home court.

Maggie Coleman started and ended a 9-0 run that the Lady Comets used to erase an early, 8-2 deficit.

Coleman finished with 13 points, including the 3-pointer to open the second quarter and put Abington Heights ahead to stay, 11-8.

Zalewski scored eight points and Peyton Houlihan had seven of her 11 during the second quarter as Abington Heights built a 30-15 halftime lead.

Lansdale Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 28

Philadelphia Catholic League Player of the Year Gabby Casey scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, made six steals and handed out three assists March 21 while leading Lansdale Catholic past Scranton Prep in a state semifinal game at William Allen High School.

The St. Joseph’s University commit was 10-for-17 from the floor, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. Casey scored 14 points in the first quarter to help Lansdale Catholic take control early.

Rita Collins scored Scranton Prep’s first nine points, which wound up being her team-high scoring total.

The Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Classics finished 24-3.

Scranton Prep 59, Trinity 26

Scranton Prep ran off 21 straight first-half points, including eight by Maya Jenkins and seven by Jenna Hillebrand to run away early.

The Classics led 27-8 at halftime.

Jenkins scored 16 points to lead four Scranton Prep players in double figures in the quarterfinal game at Martz Hall March 18. Collins added 11 points while Hillebrand and Bella Dennebaum had 10 each.

Scranton Prep 51, Nazareth Academy 47

Scranton Prep needed overtime to get through the second-round game in Easton March 14.

Jenkins and Hillebrand scored four points each in overtime after the Classics rallied in the fourth quarter to force the extra four minutes. Jenkins finished with 13 points, Hillebrand 11 and Claire McGrath 10.

Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35

Scranton Prep shot 9-for-15 from 3-point range while running over Lewisburg, 68-35, at home March 11 in the first round of the state tournament.

Jenkins went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers while scoring 20 points.

Collins and Dennebaum added 12 points each.