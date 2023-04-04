Lackawanna Trail sports teams have endured a rough start to the spring sports season.

Through April 3, Lions and Lady Lions teams had lost all nine of their events with just one close contest.

Lackawanna Trail fell to Riverside, 63-59, March 29 in a girls crossover meet that is not part of the Lackawanna Track Conference standings.

Riverside also won the boys meet, 107-34.

The Lackawanna Trail boys volleyball team started its season with three road matches, two of them non-league, and was swept in three sets in all three. The Lions lost to Berwick, Lake-Lehman and Western Wayne.

Lackawanna Trail baseball and softball teams are both 0-2 by a combined 56-8, losing each game by at least 10 runs.

Lackawanna League baseball and softball realigned this season, going from four to three divisions.

To make that happen, Carbondale remained in Division 3 where it was joined by Lackawanna Trail and the six Susquehanna County schools, who all moved to Division 3 after previously making up Division 4.

Lackawanna Trail opened at Carbondale and lost, 11-1, in baseball and, 13-0, in softball when Lackawanna League play began April 4.

Lakeland defeated Lackawanna Trail, 15-5, in an earlier non-league baseball game while Holy Cross handled Lackawanna Trail, 17-2, in softball.