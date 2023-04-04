Abington Heights prepared to take a run at its 16th straight Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1 title by beating LTC Division 2 champion Wallenpaupack, 93-57, March 28.

The home-track win over the team that beat them out of the District 2 Class 3A championship last season was the 91st straight dual meet victory for the Comets.

Abington Heights sprinter Marygrace Sabatini won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay and anchored a win in the 400 relay.

Tomara Seid won the pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

Madison Zalewski won the high jump and javelin.

The Abington Heights boys also defeated Wallenpaupack, 88½-57½, in the meet, which is not part of the league standings.

Declan Walsh led the Comets, winning the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.