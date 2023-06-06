Gretchen Rejrat was on a roll as Lackawanna Trail wrapped up its softball regular season.

Rejrat’s four home runs in an 11-3 victory over Susquehanna allowed the Lady Lions to close the regular season on a four-game winning streak, lifting them above .500 in Lackawanna League Division 4 and allowing them to finish at .500 overall.

When Dunmore stopped Lackawanna Trail, 12-4, in the first round of the District 2 Class 2A playoffs, the Lady Lions finished 8-8 overall, including 8-6 in the league.

Rejrat went 10-for-12 over the final three games of the season to finish with a .623 batting average, 33 hits, 26 runs, 28 RBI, nine doubles, a triple and six home runs.

Three of the doubles came in a 30-15 victory over Mountain View May 15. Rejrat drove in five runs in that game and scored four times.

The junior shortstop followed that up with her four homers, driving in six runs May 17 against Susquehanna.

Lackawanna Trail had started the season 0-5, but won seven of eight to finish the regular season.