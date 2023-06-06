SHIPPENSBURG – Abington Heights was not able to produce any boys medals during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, but the Comets did return from Shippensburg University with a school record.

The 3200-meter relay team of Jack Sorensen, Nick Booth, Sean Rooney and Colin Donahoe finished 14th in the state with a time of 7:56.65, which erased a record that had stood for 41 years.

Bruce Higginson, John Lesniak, Jay McLaughlin and John Pittman had set the previous record of 8:01.00 in 1982.

Donahoe had the team’s best state finish, taking 11th in the 800 run in 1:56.

Niko Williams was 16th in the shot put with 48-10½.

District 2 Championships

SCRANTON – The three state qualifiers all got there by winning District 2 Class 3A titles May 15-16 at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

The Comets finished sixth out of 18 teams with 56 points.

Valley View outscored Hazleton Area, 86-77½, for the team title.

Williams added fifth-place finishes in the discus and javelin to his win in the shot put.

James Reese earned a silver medal in the pole vault.

The Comets were third in the 1600 relay, Noe Biteau was sixth in the javelin and Booth was seventh in the 800.

The top six finishers earned medals while the top eight in each event scored points for their teams.

Postseason recap

Abington Heights was fifth in Class 3A boys May 9 at the Robert Spagna Lackawanna Track Conference Championships and third May 4 at the Jordan Relays.

Valley View, also the LTC Division 1 champion, won both titles.