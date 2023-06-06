SCRANTON – Lackawanna Trail swept the Class 2A shot put titles in the District 2 Track and Field Championships, earning state meet appearances for Ella Axtell and Cole Schirg.

Axtell finished 18th in the state with 33-1¾ while Schirg was 23rd with 40-0 in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships at Shippensburg University.

Axtell won District with 35-7 while Schrig won with 42-11½.

The Lackawanna Trail girls were 10th in Class 2A at the district meet with 29 points. The boys were 12th with 21 points.

The Lady Lions scored 16 of their points in the shot put where Makenzie Schirg took third.

Sophia Kaczmierczak was sixth in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles.

The Lady Lions were sixth in the 3200 relay and Nadia Toth was seventh in the discus.

Cole Schirg was also third in the discus.

Demetrius Douglas, in the 100, and Brayden Clarke, in the 1600, were seventh. The 400 relay team took eighth.