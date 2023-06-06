Keystone College lost its first two games May 19-20 and had its season come to an end in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Dallas Regional, hosted by Misericordia University.

The Giants fell to Regina Salve, 10-0, then had their season end with an 18-9 loss to Washington & Jefferson.

Keystone finished 30-14.

Griffin Yastremski went 4-for-4 with four RBI in the season final. Jason Thomas added three hits and scored twice. Julio Acosta hit a home run. Anthony Raimo had a two-run double and another hit.

Keystone led, 7-2, after 2½ innings.

The Giants made the NCAA Tournament with their 18th straight conference championship, the last 14 of which have come in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Keystone went 17-1 in the CSAC regular season, then won the CSAC title with a 10-8 victory over Wilson College in the tournament final.