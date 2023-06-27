Despite a couple of rain delays, the Scranton Tennis Club was able to complete its 50 and Over Doubles and Parent-Child tournaments recently.

John Sinclair and Mark Bollinger defeated the defending Lackawanna County Open champions Phil Mercurio and Steve Lehan 8-6 to take the Men’s 50 and Over Doubles title, while Denise Marcos and Debbie Ott captured the Women’s 50 and Over Doubles title with an 8-4 over Mariellen Walsh and Connie Weiss.

In semifinal action Sinclair and Bollinger eliminated Joe Bailey and Mark Steinkirchner 8-4, while Mercurio and Lehan knocked out Loren Arnaboldi and Joe Pacifico 8-2. Bailey and Steinkirchner took third place with an 8-4 win over Arnaboldi and Pacifico.

In the Parent-Child tournament Will and Ella Cohen were the champions with a 6-4 win over Mariellen Walsh and Camilla Rinaldi. Lou and John Cuck got revenge for losing to Josh and Kate Arp in the final last year, as they pulled out a 7-5 win in the first round, only to lose to Walsh and Rinaldi 6-4 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal the Cohens defeated Joe Vinson and Kelli Cali 6-1.

The Arps took the consolation event with a 6-2 win over Bill and Paige Davis.

A total of 16 players participated in each event. Johnny Sinclair directed the 50 and Over tournament and John Weiss was in charge of the Parent-Chlld event.