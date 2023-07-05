ALLENTOWN – While sophomore lefty Lauren Stalica handled the bulk of the Abington Heights pitching duties, senior Grace Lorah stayed ready, just in case.

Lorah came through in the two biggest wins of a season that ended in an appearance in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A state semifinals, matching the deepest post-season trip in program history.

The senior came on in relief to record the final two outs June 8 when Abington Heights held off Oxford, 9-7, in a quarterfinal game at Patriots Park.

Stalica’s three-run double capped a seven-run sixth inning, allowing the Comets to take a 9-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Oxford rallied for five runs and brought the winning run to the plate for before Lorah took over.

“We just decided that Grace gave us the best shot at that time,” Abington Heights coach John Kelly said. “They were really sitting on Lauren’s pitches and I thought maybe the change of speed would help. Grace’s pitches really move a lot.”

Lorah gave up a wild pitch, moving the tying run into scoring position, but, with runners on second and third, she did not allow a ball out of the infield.

“I give her a lot of credit,” Kelly said. “For her to be able to come into that situation and do what she did, that was huge.”

The pitching appearance was the first in 33 days for Lorah, who came on in relief in the fifth inning and was the winning pitcher when Abington Heights handed Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A champion Valley View its only loss of the regular season, 6-5.

This time, Lorah got the save.

“We talked early in the season,” Kelly said. “When we were struggling, Grace pitched a few good games for us. I told her, ‘your season is not over. Stay in it. There’s going to be a time when we need you’.

“There’s no bigger spot than today and she stepped up and did a great job. You talk about nerves of steel. That was a big situation.”

Lorah checked with Kelly late in the game and warmed up in case she was needed.

Kelly took the next step by inserting Lorah into the lineup as a pinch hitter for Lauryn Notari in the top of the seventh and keeping her in that spot as the first baseman when the bottom of the inning started. With the lead slipping away, Stalica and Lorah traded positions.

“Just got to shut them down,” Lorah said, “let them hit it and my team will take care of the rest.”

The Comets, who were eliminated on the same field in the semifinal round five days later, won their 14th straight after a 6-6 start by overcoming a pair of two-run homers by Ashley Flynn.

Stalica’s double was her third hit of the game. Leadoff hitter Lindsey Tasker had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

Abington Heights moved in front on the game’s second batter.

Tasker singled and scored when Marley Sarafinko sliced a triple down the right-field line.

Bryn Stiles grounded out, but drove in Sarafinko to make it 2-0.

Flynn tied the game before Abington Heights appeared to be running away with its big sixth inning.

“I honestly felt like I was battling the whole time, but trusting my defense and continuing to compete against the batters is big,” Stalica said. “It’s helpful for me when I’m not having my best game on the mound to just pick up my team at the plate and score runs.”

Tasker, at second base, and Stalica, while pitching, each started double plays.

Stalica singled and her courtesy runner, Cecelia O’Malley, scored when Riley Knott crushed a long home run to left field.

“It was a solid inside pitch,” Knott said. “That’s usually my strength. A pitch to hit. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was a good hit.”

The Comets were not done scoring.

Ava Stafursky had her second hit of the game and pinch runner Avery Venesky scored on a sacrifice bunt by Lauryn Notari. When Oxford unsuccessfully threw home on the play, everyone was safe.

Tasker followed with an RBI single, then Sarafinko drew a walk to load the bases.

Statlica’s three-run double closed the Abington Heights scoring.

Northern York 4, Abington Heights 1

Sammy Magee tossed a two-hitter and Northern York broke a 1-1 tie with three unearned runs in the top of the fifth of the June 13 state semifinal.

The teams went into the fifth tied, 1-1.

Stafursky had the only two Abington Heights hits.

Stalica went the distance, allowing only one earned run while walking one and striking out six.

After Tayler Yoder homered in the third for Northern York, Notari led off the bottom of the inning with a walk. Notari took second on an Isabelle Wilmot sacrifice bunt and came around to score on Lindsay Tasker’s grounder to the right side.

Magee walked six and struck out four.

Stafursky doubled with two outs in the fourth, but was left there.