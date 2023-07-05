Abington teams arrived at the July 4 holiday with a perfect record in District 17 Little League Baseball all-star tournament season.

The Abington teams were not just winning, but winning big.

All three teams were off to 4-0 starts with 11 of the 12 wins coming by at least 10 runs. The Abington teams outscored their opponents by a collective 174-13.

The only close game came in the Major Little League Tournament, the one that advances teams on the path toward a potential trip to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport.

Abington edged North Pocono, 8-7, but pounded its other three opponents by at least 14 runs, winning those games by a total of 56-8.

The Major Division is for players ages 10-12.

Abington was not scored on in a perfect run through pool play in the 9-11-year-old division, posting four straight shutouts while scoring 24, 10, 18 and 10 runs for a total of 62.

The 8-10-year-old team was also 4-0, beating its opponents by a 56-5 scoring margin.

All three tournaments move into bracket play, using the round-robin portion of the event to determine seeds for the brackets.

The Major team is made up of Frankie Coslett, Paulie Davis, Jack Fisne, Matthew Georgia, Jack Johnson, Nathanael Kayal, Graham Kelly, Caden Lyon, Ryan Repshis, Gavin Shay, Miles Shimko and Michal Vazquez. Chris Davis is the manager with Mike Fisne and Frank Coslett serving as coaches.

The 9-11-year-old roster is: Kevin Conaboy, Patrick Donohue, Shane Goldberg, Henry Hillebrand, Jerry Jordan, Jake Kwiatkowski, Brady Nalevanko, Dean Pasqualichio, Daniel Spanish, Gabriel Thomas, Flynn Volchoff and Gannon Wilson. John Kwiatkowski is the manager.

The roster for the 8-10-year-old team is: Luke Deschaine, Penn Eckenrode, Oliver Giroux, Ben Hillebrand, Jaxon Hizny, Justin Johnson, Patrick Keeler, Dylan Lyle, Murphy Lyle, Matthew Snyder, Grady Tomachick and Maxton Vazquez. Paul Locker is the manager with Paul Keeler and Ray Hizny serving as coaches.