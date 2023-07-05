Players from second-place Abington Heights and third-place Scranton Prep were prominent when Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse coaches selected their all-star teams.

Abington Heights placed attack Bella DeRiggi, midfielder Caly Yankow and defender LeAnna Waters on the first team which included Scranton Prep attack Annie Johnson, midfielder Alexa Kleinerger, defender Eleanor Farrell and goalie Jayna McIntyre.

The second team included midfielder Allie Rothenberger, defender Rylee Yankow and goalie Ava Davis from Abington Heights along with Scranton Prep midfielder Claire McGrath and defender Aubrey Buttner.

Casey Healey and Emily Bartell from Abington Heights received honorable mention.

Isabella Caporuscio from unbeaten champion Crestwood was named Player of the Year and Bernadine Salak from Delaware Valley was chosen as Coach of the Year.

BOYS

Abington Heights head coach Andrew Billen received the Sportsmanship Award from Wyoming Valley Lacrosse Officials Association in conjunction with WVC all-star selections.

Scranton Prep’s Liam Barrett was a first-team choice as a defensive midfielder.

Abington Heights was represented on the second team by defender Jake Grimaldi, defensive midfielder Mark Lynott and freshman attack Gavin Anders.

The Comets also placed face-off specialist/defensive midfielder Luke Kozar and midfielder Austin Boersma on the honorable mention list.

Attacks Will McGrath and Brady Holmes, face-off specialist Max Tierney, long-stick midfielder Will Ramey, defender Aiden Colleran and goalie Aiden Jordan represented Scranton Prep on the honorable mention list.

Jack Herron from Wyoming Seminary was named Offensive Player of the Year while Terry Herron was named Coach of the Year. Delaware Valley’s Kyle Smirman was named Defensive Player of the Year.