DUNMORE — A great catch that wasn’t. A grand slam that wasn’t that grand.

The top of the sixth inning had some oddities in Friday night’s Section 5 Little League Major Baseball game at the Dunmore Little League.

Bottom line — Abington defeated Back Mountain National 5-3 before a large crowd that included a couple Dunmore police officers. The latter weren’t there to watch some baseball.

Abington’s win also set up a rematch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dunmore Little League, with the winner advancing to the state tournament. The game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.

Now to sort out the top of the sixth where the teams entered tied 3-3.

National reliever Carter Samanas got two quick outs, and it looked from most people the third out as well when Abington’s Paul Davis launched a deep fly to left field. National left fielder George Rolland retreated and made the catch while falling backward. The umpire crew saw it differently and said Rolland failed to make the catch.

Judging by Rolland’s reaction, he had made the catch because he was trotting in as if it was the third out rather than throwing the ball quickly to an infielder.

Many National fans were agitated and even more so because of what happened next. After two walks, Abington’s Jake Fisne blasted a grand slam to left for a 7-3 lead. Here’s where the police got involved.

The game was delayed until the officers arrived because the third runner missed home plate and was going to be called out on appeal. Game officials didn’t want any incidents with the umpiring crew.

Once the police arrived, National took up its defensive positions, appealed the play and the runner was called out for the third out. Two runs were erased and Abington led 5-3 instead of 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth.

Abington fans didn’t react much to the call. It also helped that after a lead-off single by National’s Mike Viglone in the bottom of the sixth reliever Caedon Lyons retired the next three batters.

“I was just hoping it didn’t get crazier than it did,” Abington manager Chris Davis said. “It’s about the kids. Umpires make their calls and I was just hoping it didn’t get too crazy.”

It didn’t as the police officers’ service wasn’t needed. National, though, will be minus a coach on Saturday who was ejected during the top of the sixth.

“It’s baseball. How else can I explain it,” National manager John Oliver said. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I’m not going to beat anybody up here, but today was not a good day. In baseball, you have to have a short memory. We have to come back tomorrow 10 a.m. and be ready to go.”

Abington led 2-0 after the top of the first on RBI singles by Graham Kelly and Fisne. National got a run back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Gavin Bayer.

Abington bumped its lead to 3-1 in the fourth. Nathaniel Kayal led off and blasted the first pitch he saw over the center field fence.

National tied the score 3-3 in the fourth. Michael Viglone legged out and infield single with one out. An out later, John Comitz was drilled in the back with a pitch. Viglone eventually scored on a wild pitch while Rolland was batting. A scary moment, though, occurred when Rolland was hit in the head by a pitch.

Comitz crossed the plate with the tying run when Ben Nulton singled up the middle.

Friday game started an hour late because heavy rain required repairs to the field.

National will be going for its second consecutive Section 5 title on Saturday. Abington has won a Section 5 championship since 2011.

Section 5 Major Baseball

Abington 5, Back Mountain National 3

Abington`AB`R`H`BI

Repshis cf`3`0`0`0

Davis ss`3`2`2`0

Kayal p`1`3`1`1

Kelly c`2`0`1`1

Fisne 2b`3`0`3`3

Georgia rf`1`0`0`0

Vazquez 3b`1`0`0`0

Shay eh`2`0`0`0

Shimko 1b`2`0`0`0

Lyon lf`2`0`0`0

Johnson eh`2`0`0`0

Coslett eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`5`7`5

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

James ss`2`0`0`0

Oliver p`0`1`0`0

Cunningham lf`2`0`1`0

Bayer 1b`3`0`1`1

Zangardi 2b`3`0`0`0

Viglone cf`2`1`2`0

Samanas c`3`0`0`0

Comitz rf`2`1`0`0

Rolland eh`1`0`0`0

Smacchi 3b`1`0`0`0

Nulton eh`2`0`1`1

Fostock eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`3`5`2

Abington`200`102 — 5

Back Mtn. National`100`200 — 3

2B — Davis. HR — Kayal, Fisne.

Abington`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kayal`3.2`3`3`3`5`5

Davis`0.1`1`0`0`2`1

Kelly`0.0`0`0`0`1`0

Lyons (W)`2.0`0`1`0`0`4

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Oliver`5`5`3`3`3`8

Samanas`1`2`2`2`1`1