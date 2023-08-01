All six Lackawanna Trail fall sports teams will begin their regular-season schedules during August.

The Lions will participate in the Bob Simons Classic boys golf tournament Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at Elkview Country Club, then begin Lackawanna League play Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at home against Mid Valley.

Lackawanna Trail opens the football season Aug. 25 at Mid Valley.

The Lions are home against Pittston Area in girls volleyball Aug. 28.

The boys and girls cross country teams go to Lakeland Aug. 29 for a dual meet, then open their Lackawanna League cluster meet schedule Sept. 7 in a meet hosted by Scranton.

The field hockey team is home Aug. 31 against Wallenpaupack.