Abington Heights senior Ava Stafursky was a first-team choice in Class 5A when the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association made its all-state selections.

Stafursky made the team as a designated player. She also served as an outfielder for the District 2 champion and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinalist Comets.

Pitcher Lauren Stalica and catcher Riley Knott represented Abington Heights on the second team.

Stafursky batted .315 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs, second-most on the team. She drove in 16 runs, fourth-best on the team, and scored 19, tied for second-best.

Stalica was the team’s top pitcher and its leader in the Triple Crown batting categories.

In the circle, Stalica struck out 118 and walked 34 while posting a 3.79 ERA in 85 innings. She batted a team-high .429 with six doubles, a triple, six homers, 29 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Along with leading the Comets in batting average, home runs and RBI, Stalica had the best on-base percentage (.549) and slugging percentage (.893) for a 1.442 OPS.

Knott batted .417 with five doubles, a triple and two homers, the second of which came in a state quarterfinal victory. She was second to Stalica with 23 RBI.

Gianna Adams from Pittston Area, the team Abington Heights defeated in the final to supplant as district champion, repeated as Pitcher of the Year in Class 5A.

Mid Valley’s Maranda Runco was named Player of the Year in Class 3A for the second time in three years after leading the Spartanettes to a state Class 3A championship.