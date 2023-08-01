Plains catcher Blake Dunsmuir tags out Abington’s Gavin Shay in a game last month.

Abington teams won Section 5 Little League Baseball titles at the two youngest age groups and reached the championship game of the Major tournament.

In all, Abington had four teams playing in Section 5 Tournaments and each won at least one game.

8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Max Vazquez had two hits and drove in three runs to lead a 13-hit attack in a 13-3, five-inning victory over Kingston/Forty Fort in the July 20 championship game at the Carbino Club Field in Jessup.

Justin Johnson, Ben Hillebrand and Matthew Snyder also had two hits in the game.

Dylan Lyle pitched the first four innings, giving up five hits and shutting down Kingston/Forty Fort after it took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. He struck out four and walked two.

Johnson finished up on the mound.

Abington did not trail long. Vazquez produced a two-run double and Patrick Keeler a two-run single to key a six-run attack in the bottom of the first.

Abington had two shots, if needed, at securing the title after rolling through the winners’ bracket with wins of 14-2 over Mountain Top and 6-1 over Valley View.

Oliver Giroux had three of the team’s 14 hits against Mountain Top while Johnson, Patrick Keeler and Dylan Lyle added two each.

Johnson had a two-run single to help Abington take a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.

Lyle, Penn Eckenrode and Johnson combined to pitch a no-hitter against host Valley View.

Lyle struck out three and walked two over 1 2/3 innings. Eckenrode struck out three and walked two in 2 2/3. Johnson struck out four and walked one over the final 1 2/3 innings.

Johnson was 2-for-3, including a double to score the first run in the first inning. Johnson, Jaxon Hizny, Matthew Snyder, Grady Tomachick and Murphy Lyle each drove in one run.

9-11-YEAR-OLDS

Jake Kwiatkowski’s 11-strikeout, one-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Back Mountain National capped a three-game run to the Section 5 championship in which Abington allowed just one run.

Kwiatkowski also drove in a run with a double.

Flynn Volchoff singled in the other two runs.

Abington reached the final with a 1-0 shutout of Pittston Area and an 8-1 victory over Back Mountain National.

Shane Goldberg allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter while striking out five in five innings of the first meeting with Back Mountain. Gabriel Thomas pitched the last inning.

Gannon Wilson led the offense with two triples and three RBI. Volchoff added a triple and double while Patrick Donohue and Kwiatkowski also had two hits each.

Kwiatkowski and Jordan combined for the shutout and the only run in the sectional opener. They each pitched three innings of the three-hitter and Kwiatkowski singled in Jordan in the fourth inning.

MAJORS

DUNMORE – Back Mountain National regrouped from a painful loss the night before to defeat Abington in the deciding game of the tournament.

BMN used a quick start and quicker ending to defeat Abington, 15-5, in four innings at Dunmore Little League July 22 and repeat as champion.

“We did a great job forgetting last night and coming in and playing baseball,” BMN manager John Oliver said.

The meeting was the third between the two teams after Abington forced a deciding game with a wild, 5-3 victory the night before.

Michael Viglone pitched all four innings of the final.

BMN opened a 6-0 lead after 1½ innings. Abington cut the lead in half on a two-run Mikey Vazquez homer and an RBI single by Jack Johnson in the bottom of the second.

With multiple runs in each inning, BMN was able to end the game early on the 10-run rule.

Graham Kelly drove in the other two Abington runs with a third-inning homer.

The teams entered the sixth inning of the July 21 game tied, 3-3.

BMN followers thought their team had retired Abington in the top of the sixth, but umpires ruled that left fielder George Rolland had not made the catch for the last out while falling down. Paulie Davis doubled on the play.

Abington then loaded the bases and Jake Fisne hit what would have been a grand slam, but counted for only two runs because the third runner was ruled to have missed third base.

Police were called to the scene during the inning for crowd control.

“I was just hoping it didn’t get any crazier than it did,” Abington manager Chris Davis said. “it’s about the kids. Umpires make their calls and I was just hoping it didn’t get too crazy.”

One BMN coach was ejected during the inning.

Singles by Kelly and Fisne gave Abington a 2-0 lead in the first and Nathaniel Kayal hit a solo homer to lead off the fourth.

Abington forced the rematches with BMN by beating Mid Valley, 12-2, in the elimination bracket final.

Ryan Repshis homered in the first inning and finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Matthew Georgia hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Kayal ended the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

Caeden Lyon and Davis added doubles while Fisne had a two-run single.

Jack Johnson worked three innings on the mound.

After Abington opened the tournament with a 9-2 win over Plains North, it lost the first meeting with BMN, 2-1.

Lyon had two hits and Fisne an RBI double in the loss. Gary Shay pitched 5 2/3 innings and the infield turned two double plays.

Fisne went 3-for-3 with a homer in the opening win over Plains North.

Kelly, Kayal, Georgia and Johnson also had multiple hits while Johnson and Repshis also homered.

JUNIORS

Hanover Area eliminated Abington from the tournament with a 20-5 romp July 19.

Owen Phillips, Lucas Mendez and Collin Lalley doubled in the loss.

Abington recovered from an opening, 11-8 loss to Hanover Area to defeat Greater Wyoming Area, 8-5, in the first elimination bracket game.

Alex Weinberger led the way with a double, triple and four RBI.

William Regan added two hits.

Owen Phillips got the win and Micah Cohen the save.