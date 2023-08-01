Abington captured all three District 17 Little League Baseball tournament titles, going 24-0 along the way and facing few challenges.

In the Major Division, the 11-12-year-old group that tries to advance teams to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Abington was tested only by North Pocono.

Abington defeated North Pocono, 3-2, in extra innings in the July 12 championship game after pulling out an 8-7 victory in the first meeting.

After the July 4 holiday, Abington kept up its dominance in the tournament, beating Old Forge, 13-6; Dunmore, 15-2; Old Forge, 15-0; and Dunmore, 12-1, on the way to the final.

In seven games against teams other than North Pocono, Abington scored at least a dozen runs every time and won by a total of 111-17.

Miles Shimko hit a walk-off, two-run single in the eighth inning to decide the championship game.

Nathanael Kayal and Gavin Shay handled the pitching.

Ryan Repshis and Paulie Davis each had doubles.

The Abington 9-11-year-old team was scored on just once in seven games.

Abington defeated Dunmore, 12-4, in the winners’ bracket final, then won the rematch, 10-0, in five innings July 8 to secure the title.

Jerry Jordan pitched a two-hitter and did not walk a batter in the final.

Henry Hillebrand’s three-run double in the bottom of the fifth ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Gannon Wilson and Pat Donohue each had three hits for Abington, which scored five runs on six hits in the first inning.

Jake Kwiatkowski doubled in the first run and Shane Goldberg, Gabriel Thomas and Jerry Jordan all finished with two hits.

The 8-10-year-olds completed their title run with a 6-0 shutout of Old Forge, a 12-4 win over Moosic, a 4-0 shutout of North Pocono, then a 17-7, come-from-behind win over West Scranton in the final.

Murphy Lyle drove in three runs and Dylan Lyle had three hits to lead a 15-hit attack in the final. Grady Tomachick had a triple and Max Vazquez a double.

Luke Deschaine pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.