Abington finished tied for fifth in the state in 9-11-year-old Little League Baseball, one of two Pennsylvania state tournaments that the league’s baseball all-star teams reached.

Abington won all four District 17 Tournaments in which it participated, reached three Section 5 finals and sent two teams to state play as section champions.

The 9-11-year-olds won their opener to reach the winners’ bracket semifinals, then lost two straight and were eliminated.

Abington also made the 8-10-year-old state tournament, but lost two straight.

9-11-YEAR-OLDS

Abington shut out Keystone, 10-0, July 22 in the tournament opener in West Chester.

Losses the next two days – 3-1 to Morrisville and 11-4 to State College ended the season.

Jerry Jordan struck out six and did not walk a batter in a four-inning, three-hitter as Abington opened state play with a Mercy Rule shutout.

Jake Kwiatkowski and Henry Hillebrand each had a double and triple while combining to drive in four runs. Jordan and Flynn Volchoff also had multiple hits.

Kwiatkowski had two hits in the loss to Morrisville. Jordan, Gannon Wilson, Patrick Donahue, Volchoff and Daniel Spanish also had hits.

Jordan had two hits and two RBI in the season-ending loss to State College.

Kwiatkowski had two hits while Gannon Wilson doubled in the loss.

8-10-YEAR-OLDS

Abington was eliminated from title contention in the tournament in the Stroudsburg area when it lost to Keystone, 8-1, in the opener and Ingomar, 7-5, in an elimination bracket game.

St. Mary’s then defeated Abington, 11-6, in a consolation game.

Dylan Lyle and Luke Deschaine each had two hits against Keystone.

Max Vazquez hit a two-run homer and added another hit and RBI in the loss to Ingomar.

Ben Hillebrand tripled and Vazquez had two hits against St. Mary’s.