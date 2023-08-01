Seniors Conner Griffin from Abington Heights and Brian Walsh from Scranton Prep were selected to the inaugural NEPA Baseball Coaches Association All-Regional team.

Griffin made the Big School team as a pitcher/first baseman and Walsh as an outfielder.

The Big School team featured the top 25 players from Districts 2, 4 and 11 on the Class 6A, 5A and 4A levels.

Griffin led the Comets in batting average, tied for first in runs batted and was second among pitchers in strikeouts and earned run average.

At the plate, he batted .407 with four doubles, a triple, a homer, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. He struck out 43 while giving up 23 hits and 25 walks and posting a 2.60 ERA in 29 2/3 innings.

Walsh shared the team lead in hits with 25. He ranked second with 14 runs, a .403 batting average, .532 on-base percentage and four stolen bases.

As a pitcher, Walsh worked a team-high 48 innings and led the team in wins, ERA and strikeouts while going 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA. He struck out 66 while walking just 18.

The first-year Coaches Association is made up of 58 coaches from the three Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association districts and has hopes of expanding on the state level next year. Its first project was naming an All-Regional team.

Brian Jardine from Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A champion North Pocono made the announcement of the teams.