Pictured are the top three male and female runners overall, from eft to right: Attorney John Mifka, Keith Oleski, Patrick O’Malley, third place overall female Andrea Krivak 7:35, Sophia Laffey second place 7:27, 1st place Camryn Roach 6:01, first place male Ryan Newcomb 5:00, 2nd place Jacob Covage 5:03, 3rd place Caleb Kane 5:15, Matt O’Malley, Jason Miller, and Bob Lesh.

Pcitured are the top walker and the Boxer Award winner. From left are Attorney John Mifka, Patrick O’Malley, Keith Oleski, top walker overall Jerry Diepasquale in the time of 12:04, top boxer overall Geremiah Emptage in the time of 5:36, Gene Reed, Matt O’Malley, Bob Lesh, Kevin Donovan

The 31st annual Paul “Hook” O’Malley Firecracker 1 Mile Run/Walk Against Cancer was held recently.

The race is a testament to the late Paul “Hook” O’Malley who had an incredible impact on the community. The weather was perfect and the runners had a great time. It was a great success.