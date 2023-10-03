HONESDALE – Honesdale made the most of the home course advantage to produce a District 2 title in its first season competing in team girls golf, winning the Class 2A championship when it ended Scranton Prep’s reign Sept. 27.

Kayla Benson had four birdies in the last 11 holes to make up for a triple bogey and shoot 5-over-par, 77 at Honesdale Golf Club, leading the Lady Hornets past the Classics, 299-306.

Abington Heights finished last in the four-team Class 3A field.

With team leaders Gwen Powell and Hallie Brown, each a former district individual champion, matching 76s, North Pocono needed help from its No. 2 and 3 players to repeat in Class 3A by outscoring Tunkhannock, 261-268.

Hazleton Area edged Abington Heights for third, 318-323.

Teams used the top three scores out of five players. Rose Peters (103), Kate Peters (106) and Liz George (114) made up the Abington Heights score.

Scranton Prep was second of six teams in Class 2A. Chloe Lynch shot 95, Sophia Galko had 101 and both Maeve Haggerty and Leah Skudalski shot 110s for the Classics.

Elk Lake was third with 313, followed by Holy Cross 341, Valley View 368 and Old Forge 398.

INDIVIDUALS

Kate Peters from Abington Heights finished eighth and Rose Peters was tied for ninth in the District 2 Class 3A Tournament Oct. 3 at Fox Hill Country Club.

Kate shot 98 and Rose had 99 in the district tournament, which they reached by making it through the District 2 qualifier.

The Lackawanna League had six of the 10 players in the Class 3A field after Kate Peters and Rose Peters each shot 98 in the league event.

Gwen Powell from North Pocono shot 70 at Fox Hill for her fourth straight district title.

Scranton Prep had Lynch finish fourth and Galko last among the seven players who played their way into the Class 2A tournament.

Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Lapletova led the way with a 77.

Lynch shot 90 and Galko shot 114.